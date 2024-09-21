Rutgers Football survives late comeback at Virginia Tech 26-23

Rutgers Football survived 26-23 at Virginia Tech, barely staving off a frantic Hokies comeback attempt. The Scarlet Knights led 14-0 and 23-7 at points during the game, but Virginia Tech was able to tie the game with 4:35 to go. The Scarlet Knights move to 3-0 on the season, and extend their 12-game nonconference winning streak in head coach Greg Schiano's second tenure. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis looked sharp early, completing 16 of his 25 passing attempts for 269 yards. On the ground, Kyle Monangai carried the ball 26 times for 84 yards and a touchdown, while Samuel Brown V returned from injury and carried the ball 14 times for 60 yards and two scores. Wide receivers Dymere Miller and Ian Strong; and tight end Kenny Fletcher were the only three Scarlet Knights to catch passes from Kaliakmanis. Fletcher had a team-high seven receptions for 61 yards, Miller caught five passes for 98 yards, and Strong caught four for a career-high 110 yards, including a 63-yard screen pass to set up Jai Patel's game-winning field goal. In the loss, Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones went 13-for-27 with 137 yards passing and an interception. He also gained 60 yards on nine carries with his legs. Paulsboro, New Jersey native and Hokies running back Bhayshul Tuten had his third consecutive 100-yard rushing game, carrying the ball 15 times for 122 yards and three touchdowns.

Rutgers' started the game hot, with its opportunistic ways showing early. After both teams traded three-and-outs to start the game, Nasir Montgomery forced a fumble on a punt return by Jaylin Lane that Abram Wright recovered at the Virginia Tech 31-yard line. Nine plays later, Kyle Monangai plunged into the end zone for the first score of the game. On the ensuing drive, Brent Pry rolled the dice and went for it on fourth-and-4 from Rutgers' 39 yard line. Aaron Lewis ran free of the edge, forcing a bad pass and turnover on downs. The Scarlet Knights converted that miscue into another score, as they marched down the field and took a 14-0 lead on the shoulders of running back Samuel Brown V late in the first quarter. The Hokies scored off a strong drive of their own to start the second quarter, capped off by a 23-yard jet sweep by running back Bhayshul Tuten. Rutgers continued to move the ball down the field, racking up 217 yards of offense in the first half. After the first two drives, however, the Scarlet Knights made critical errors in scoring spots. Jai Patel pushed a 36-yard field goal wide right, and on the following drive tight end Kenny Fletcher fumbled at Virginia Tech's two-yard line to miss out on another touchdown opportunity. After the fumble, the Scarlet Knights' defense showed up big-time. On the ensuing drive, Drones dropped back to pass on third-and-8 backed up in his own end zone. Defensive end Wesley Bailey, making his season debut, bull-rushed right tackle Parker Clements straight into Drones. Clements ended up stepping on his quarterback, leading to a safety as he fell over in the end zone. Bailey was credited with his first sack of the season. Rutgers led 16-7 going into the locker room at halftime.

The Scarlet Knights marched down the field on their first drive of the second half, with Brown once again punching it in from five yards out to push the lead to 23-7. The defense showed up once again with linebacker Dariel Djabome forcing a Drones fumble inside his own red zone, but the Hokies defense stepped up and stonewalled Rutgers at the goal line. As the second half went on, the Scarlet Knights continued to leave opportunities on the field. Kicker Jai Patel missed from 36 in the second quarter and 53 in the third, and the Rutgers offense was stuffed at the goal line on another possession. Virginia Tech clawed its way back into the game, capitalizing on a big punt return by Jaylin Lane and forcing another Rutgers punt. The Hokies used big plays on the ground from running back Bhayshul Tuten and Drones to march down the field and tied the game with 4:35 remaining. On the ensuing play from scrimmage, wide receiver Ian Strong took a screen pass 63 yards into the red zone, making him the first 100-yard receiver for Rutgers since Bo Melton in 2021. Virginia Tech's run defense - as it did all day - stepped up and forced a 25-yard field goal that Patel drained. With less than two minutes to go, the Hokies' offense had a chance to make a last drive. On third down, cornerback Robert Longerbeam blitzed Drones, batted the pass in the air, and hauled it in to give the Scarlet Knights the ball back. Longerbeam, returning to his home state of Virginia, notched his fourth career interception and his first of 2024. Monangai ran for 21 yards on four carries to officially seal the game.

RFOOTBALL PLAY OF THE GAME....

CB Robert Longerbeam wins the tip drill and intercepts Kyron Drones to help seal the win.

UP NEXT....