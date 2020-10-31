After a big win last week against Michigan State, the Rutgers Football program suffered a tough loss in their home opener against Indiana inside of SHI stadium by a final score of 37-21.

Despite striking first with a touchdown from Bo Melton early in the first quarter, the Scarlet Knights offense as a whole struggled the rest of the day. Starting quarterback Noah Vedral only threw for 137 yards and three picks. Despite the stagnant offense, redshirt freshman running back Kay'Ron Adams showed some flashes running for the ball just five times for 64 yards and a score.

On the flip side, the Scarlet Knights defense didn't play half bad, as the Rutgers offense that was unable to hold onto the ball giving up three turnovers for a total of 17 points.

Below you can see the full box score for the Scarlet Knights, the RFootball play of the game and much more!

FULL BOX SCORE: