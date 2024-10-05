Rutgers Football suffers first loss of the season, as Nebraska wins 14-7

Rutgers Football scores seven points on the road to the Nebraska Cornhuskers 14 points on a hot and blustery afternoon in Lincoln, Nebraska. Athan Kaliakmanis led the Scarlet Knights in the passing game with 186-yards, touchdown and two interceptions, while Kyle Monangai did the work with his legs, carrying the ball 19 times for 78 yards.

The first half was a wild one amid the weather conditions. On the opening drive, the Scarlet Knights forced a punt that was partially deflected by Flip Dixon and gave them possession at their own 34. They marched down the field on the back of Monangai, eventually stalling short of the red zone. Head Coach Greg Schiano dialed up a fake punt with key special-teamer Timmy Ward that was sniffed out and stopped short by the Cornhuskers' defense.

Nebraska immediately marched down the field and kicked off the scoring courtesy of a 1-yard touchdown run by Dante Dowdell.

The inability to convert in key spots doomed the Scarlet Knights all day long, as they were able to move the ball into Nebraska territory, but were unable to convert for much of the game.

In the second quarter, the Scarlet Knights had a drive stall on the fringe of field goal range, but Jai Patel's 52-yard attempt clanged off the right upright to keep them off the scoreboard.

Kaliakmanis continued to struggle in the second quarter in particular, as Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White's differing looks threw off the entire flow of the Scarlet Knights' offense. The Minnesota transfer signal-caller threw two interceptions - one on a fourth and three at the Nebraska 36 and another near midfield - throwing the ball off-platform and across his body. Nebraska sandwiched the two picks with another touchdown, this one off a jet sweep from wide receiver Janiran Bonner.

The defecit also appeared to throw off offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca's playcalling, as the run game was slowly phased out to try to get back into the game. After running for 70 yards in the first quarter as a team, the Scarlet Knights ran for just two in the second quarter, on only six attempts. Kaliakmanis finished the first half completing just six of his 15 pass attempts for 73 yards and the two interceptions.

Rutgers struggled situationally as well, going just 1-for-8 on third downs in the opening 30 minutes, and committing two false starts in key moments. The Scarlet Knights also failed both fourth-down attempts, while Nebraska converted on both of theirs.