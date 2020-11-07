The Rutgers Football program struggled to get back in the winning column this week as they couldn't handle No. 3 ranked Ohio State. The Buckeyes scored early and often beating the Scarlet Knights by a final score of 49-27.

The Scarlet Knights offense struggled mightily all game, but they did have trickery throughout throwing laterals on special teams, passing the ball to an offensive lineman for a touchdown (seen below) and much more. Overall it might not have led the Scarlet Knights to a full comeback, but it did make the game look a little more competitive and it helped keep the Scarlet Knights within the 38.5 point spread that was set by Las Vegas before the game.

It didn't get much better on the other side of the ball, as the Rutgers defensive backs got absolutely manhandled by projected top five NFL draft and Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields. The Rutgers defense as a whole gave up a total of 512 yards, 314 of which belong to the passing game led by Fields and his receivers. Overall just an ugly day for the Scarlet Knights defense team as they couldn't stop much of anything against arguably the nation's top ranked offense.

Below you can see the full box score for the Scarlet Knights, the RFootball play of the game and much more!

FULL BOX SCORE: