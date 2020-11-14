The Rutgers Football program suffered their third straight Big Ten loss of the season today as the Illinois Fighting Illini defeated Rutgers on a last second field goal, 23-20.

Thee Scarlet Knights offense once again saw its struggles today as they had trouble moving the ball at times and had some questionable decisions from starting quarterback Noah Vedral who threw three interceptions. Despite the struggles from Vedral, wide receiver Bo Melton still managed to have himself a big day as he led the offense with two receiving touchdowns, one in the early first quarter and another midway through the third quarter.

On the flip side, the Rutgers defense didn’t do much better. The Scarlet Knights passing defense looked solid as they held Illini quarterback Isaiah Williams to just 7-of-19 for 104 yards on the day, but it was the Rutgers rushing defense that cost them the game. The Illini offense had QB Isaiah Williams run for 190 yards while starting tailback Chase Brown chipped in another 135 rushing yards. Just a bad day overall for the Scarlet Knights.

Below you can see the full box score for the Scarlet Knights, the RFootball play of the game and much more!

FULL BOX SCORE: