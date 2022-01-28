Rutgers Football staying in on 2023 South Jersey DB Kahlil Ali

The dead period is over and visits can resume for recruits, specifically the class of 2023 as many schools are currently in the midst of their Junior Day weekends.

A New Jersey prospect happy to get back on the road again is Pennsauken (NJ) defensive back Kahlil Ali. Ali was at the National Combine in San Antonio earlier in the month, but has now started making his rounds at colleges.

The 6-foot-1, 181-pounder spoke with The Knight Report about the latest with his recruitment and where he’s headed to next.

“My recruitment has been kind of slow, but I made a visit to Pittsburgh (January 14), West Virginia (January 15) and I have one to Boston College on the 28th,” he told TKR. “Pittsburgh and Syracuse are two of the new schools that started recruiting me along with Michigan State and Virginia. It has mostly been the same schools talking to me though.”