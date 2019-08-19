Rutgers Football has three class of 2020 defensive back verbal commitments in Te’Rai Powell, Elijuwan Mack and Jerrold Pough, although it seems the staff is looking for more bodies in the unit. Collegiate (VA) product Nigel Williams picked up an offer from the Scarlet Knights on Aug. 14, his 16th in less than six months.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder spoke with The Knight Report about the offer, which was dished out by defensive backs coach Jay Valai.

“I was pretty surprised because I didn’t have much contact with anyone from the coaching staff before I was offered,” he told TKR. “Coach Valai gave me the offer and told me a lot about how Rutgers is on the rise and everything is trending upward from the new facilities to the team itself. I’m really fired up to be offered by that type of program.” Williams, who also plays quarterback for the Cougars, stans for the Big 10 despite residing in the heart of ACC territory. He respects that Rutgers is up for every challenge in the conference because his mindset is the same. “In my opinion, the Big 10 is right up there with the SEC as the best conference in America,” he said. “It has Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State. If you’re in that conference, you have to be able to stop the run as well as contain the guys at receiver with 4.40 speed. You don’t have that tall task in other conferences every single week.”