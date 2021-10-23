Things have picked up for 2023 Milton Academy (MA) tight end Andrew Rappleyea since September 1 to say the least.

Plenty of offers came in – 11 to be exact, including three on September 1 alone in Colorado, Kansas and Penn State. One of the programs involved in his recruitment dating back to the summer is Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights offered in late June, shortly after he visited for a workout and campus tour. He then swung by the campus in July for the program’s barbecue.

Rappleyea’s latest interaction with the staff was on his home turf.

“Coach Nunzio [Campanile] came in and saw me practice on Thursday,” he told The Knight Report. “I’ve already met him a few times, but I had the chance to see him again and he watched me practice. He told me he liked how I looked and he thinks I would look good in the offense. He talks to me a few times per week and he recruits me hard, so he said he would keep recruiting me hard.”

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE!!!