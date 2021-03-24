Recently TKR previewed the Rutgers Football quarterback room entering spring practices. Today, we look at the running back room where the Scarlet Knights return a stable of good depth with a mixture of veteran presence and young, unproven potential.

Entering the spring, Rutgers has five scholarship running backs in the room in junior Isaih Pacheco, sophomore Aaron Young, and a trio of freshman in Jamier Wright-Collins, Kyle Monangai, and Al-Shadee Salaam.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!