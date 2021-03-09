Before we know it, Rutgers spring practices are going to be here and in less than two months the Scarlet Knights will be playing in their annual Scarlet-White game. Entering this spring, the Scarlet Knights will look to begin to improve on their 2020 campaign that saw go 3-6 in Greg Schiano’s first season back in Piscataway.

If the Scarlet Knights are going to take another step forward in 2021, the quarterback room is going to be a big part of that potential success. In 2020, the quarterback play for the program was improved but still left much to be desired. As a group, the quarterbacks completed 62.8% (198-for-315) of their passes for 1,798-yards, 14 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

For the first six games of the season, one of the biggest takeaways was the efficiency at the position. No, they were not throwing for 250+ yards a game consistently, but they were completing passes at a tremendous clip. In fact, through those six games and 223 passing attempts, Rutgers’ quarterbacks completed 147 of them, a completion percentage of 65.9%. However, over their last three games of the season, that completion percentage dropped dramatically, they would go on complete just 51-of-93 attempts, 54.8% of their passes. While the program did deal with some injuries towards the end of the season, an 11.1% drop in completion percentage is quite notable. If there is good news from those three games is that they only threw one interception over that period, but also only threw just two touchdowns.

All that being said, there were plenty of positives to take away from the quarterback play this past season but the struggles down the stretch are notable and do create more uncertainty of what to expect in 2021. Now, here are four scholarship quarterbacks on the Scarlet Knights’ roster entering this spring.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL MAY — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!