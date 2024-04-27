Rutgers Football competed in the annual Scarlet-White Spring Game today, and Team Scarlet came out victorious 30-24. The Scarlet Knights' four quarterbacks - Athan Kaliakmanis, Gavin Wimsatt, Ajani Sheppard, and AJ Surace - each got some playing time to run the teams' offenses with many depth contributors in between. Here are three takeaways from the third and final scrimmage of spring practices for Rutgers.

Advertisement

PASSING GAME OPENED UP, KALIAKMANIS GAINS EDGE WITH HIS ARM

The Scarlet Knights' transfer quarterback from Minnesota looked impressive using his arm, as he completed ten of his 17 passes leading Team White's offense for 147 yards and two touchdowns - including one to his brother Dino. He looked confident operating over the middle and threw fairly accurately on all three levels. He also built some nice rapport with Naseim Brantley, who finished with four catches for 74 yards and a touchdown. Wimsatt was less consistent with his arm but was much more comfortable operating with his legs. He finished 8-for-16 with 76 yards and a passing touchdown, as well as five carries for 64 yards and a touchdown with his legs. He also showed a willingness to scramble when the pocket broke down - something he struggled with in 2023 - and looked a bit more consistent with his accuracy. Wimsatt could still use some work on the deep ball, but he looked ready for the quarterback competition that will likely ensue through training camp leading up to the season opener.

YOUNG RUNNING BACKS FLASH POTENTIAL AMID VETERAN ABSENCES

With Kyle Monangai and Sam Brown V on the shelf, the running back room was wide open to find some playing time. Some younger players took advantage and left an impression during the game. Freshman Edd Guerrier led Team White's backfield, carrying the ball 11 times for 63 yards and scored a touchdown. He looked comfortable operating between the tackles and showcased nice balance and change-of-direction at his size, especially given his comparison to Monangai. On Team Scarlet, fellow freshman Gabriel Winowich carried the load in the first half but was not as efficient, carrying the ball 13 times for 48 yards. He dealt with plenty of stacked boxes and looked confident running through contact. Senior running back Michael Robinson II also got some nice run in the first half, racking up six carries for 30 yards in the first quarter. Though Brown and Monangai will run the show in the backfield when the regular season starts, Guerrier and Winowich showed their value early in their Rutgers careers.

SCHIANO LETS THE KIDS PLAY

Though there were some contributors getting playing time, for much of the game it was led by younger players. Many veterans sat out of the game, including those mentioned but also many on the offensive and defensive lines as well as in the receiving corps. Christian Dremel mostly was relegated to punt return duties, while Dymere Miller also did not play. It was a youth movement through and through, and gives plenty of intrigue as to who will be key depth contributors for the Scarlet Knights.

RFOOTBALL PLAY OF THE DAY:

Athan Kaliakmanis hits Naseim Brantley for a long gain in the first quarter.