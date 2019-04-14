The Rutgers football team capped spring practice with the Scarlet-White game on Saturday.

It wasn't a full scrimmage, but the offense was put in various situations where they were able to drive down the field from its own 25-yard line, the two-minute drill, or red zone.

Artur Sitkowski, Cole Snyder, and Johnny Langan were the three main signal callers that received reps. Walk-on Austin Albericci also mixed in.

Take a brief read below on how the three main scholarship guys did with quotes from head coach Chris Ash.

"I thought our quarterbacks threw well," Ash said.

Sitkowski remains the first team quarterback, but the competition will live on through training camp once there is a clearer picture on how the room will look.

"He's the first team starter but we're not going to name a starter or anything like that. Johnny Langan isn't even eligible yet," Ash said. "Art is the No. 1 quarterback coming out of the spring. He's done a nice job. All of them have. They've all improved.

"There's a lot that still has to be decided on what direction we're going to go. We're waiting to see what's going to happen with Johnny. I don't know when that's going to come around. We're not in any position right not to make any comments."