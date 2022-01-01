 Rutgers Football Special Teams Coordinator Hot Board
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-01 08:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Rutgers Football Special Teams Coordinator Hot Board

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

With the news that Adam Scheier won't return as Rutgers Football's Special Teams Coordinator next season, The Knight Report have decided to put together a list of potential candidates to replace him over on the banks.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}