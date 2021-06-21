Rutgers Football showing early interest in '23 Pennsylvania QB Cadin Olsen
The easiest way to get yourself noticed by college recruiters is to go to their camps and show off what they can do and 2023 quarterback Cadin Olsen did just that. The 6-foot-4, 205 pound quarterba...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news