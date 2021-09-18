Rutgers Football set to take on Delaware Blue Hens in week three
After notching their second victory in just as many games last weekend with a 17-7 win over Syracuse, Rutgers Football is back on their home turf as they are all set to welcome one of the best in the FCS, the No. 6 ranked Delaware Blue Hens to town.
Here's everything you need to know about this week's matchup.
WHEN: Saturday at 3:30 EST, Big Ten Network
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Delaware Blue Hens
WHERE: SHI Stadium - Piscataway, New Jersey
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
THE SKINNY: Nolan Henderson is a rhythm passer who does a nice job throwing with anticipation to deliver the football on time to his playmakers. Henderson is an accurate passer in all three levels of the passing game while having nice pocket awareness to feel the pass rush. He is a full field thrower in which he understands how to manipulate defenders with his eyes when going through his progressions.
THE SKINNY: Grad transfer running back Dejoun Lee who came from Army West Point is a downhill runner who is elusive when getting to the second level of the defense. When getting past the second level of the defense, he is able to hit another gear showing off his breakaway speed to make big plays in the running game. Lee plays with a low center of gravity and has the necessary patience to find running alleys depending on the running schemes.
THE SKINNY: Redshirt senior receiver Thyrick Pitts is an extremely gifted player in the Delaware offense who brings an ability to make plays when the football is thrown in his area. He’s a physical receiver who can win 1 on 1 matchups, along with being a threat to zone defensive schemes due to his catch radius and ball skills.
RECORD LAST SEASON: 7-1 / Wins against No. 4 Jacksonville State, No. 10 Villanova and No. 18 Rhode Island
SERIES HISTORY: This week's game between Rutgers and Delaware will be the 32nd series ever matchup between the two schools, with the Scarlet Knights leading the series 15-13-3. However the Scarlet Knights won the last matchup between the two schools, beating the Blue Hens by a final score of 24-7 back during the 1973 season.
