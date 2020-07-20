When the NCAA Football season kicks off later this year, it will do so with limited fans in attendance.

On Monday afternoon, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order limiting outdoor gatherings to just 500 people, meaning that Rutgers Football along with New York Giants and New York Jets football will go on as planned beginning in Fall, but they will do so with only limited spectators in attendance.

Rutgers Athletics as a whole and the Scarlet Knights Athletic Director Patrick Hobbs each put out a statement in regards to Governor Murphy's executive order, both of which can be seen below.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!