 Rutgers Football set to host massive 2023 Ohio OL Dominic Rivera this weekend
football

Rutgers Football set to host massive 2023 Ohio OL Rivera this weekend

Richard Schnyderite
Rutgers Football continues to send out new offers each week as they continue to extend their recruiting reach nationally.

One of the Scarlet Knights most recent offers was sent out to a fast rising Midwest prospect in Olmstead Falls High School (OH) offensive lineman Dominic Rivera.

The Knight Report caught up with the 6-foot-8, 315-pound offensive tackle recruit to talk about his Scarlet Knights interest and upcoming visit.

