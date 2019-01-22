The Knight Report has confirmed the report by FootballScoop.com that the Rutgers football team will be adding Central Connecticut State head coach Pete Rossomano to the staff. Rossomano will be joining the staff as the team's new offensive line coach.

Rossomano most recently served as the head coach of Central Connecticut State where he spent the last five seasons. During his time at CCSU, Rossomano finished with a total record of 23-34.

Along with coaching the Blue Devils, Rossomano also previously served as the head coach of the University of New Haven for five years. In that time span, he was able to rebuild the New Haven program and left with a head coaching record of 42-13. He was also named the Division II coach of the year after the 2012 campaign.

The Rossomano hiring is part of a busy offseason for Rutgers football program. Along with adding Rossomano, the Scarlet Knights also added defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Andy Buh and cornerbacks coach Henry Baker to the staff. Rutgers has also reshuffled a few coaches which we hinted at a couple weeks ago on The Round Table message board.

