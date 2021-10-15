Rutgers Football set to head out to the Midwest to take on Northwestern

Rutgers Football, who is now 3-3 on the year after a 31-13 loss to No. 10 Michigan State last week, will head to Evanston, IL to take on Northwestern who sits at 2-3. TKR has the latest on this week's game below, but before that here is a quick word from our from our sponsor. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Adam Goldman can help! Adam is Jersey born (Exit 36 on I-78, Watchung Hills High School) , a Knight Report member, a Scarlet Knight Fan and franchise veteran for over a decade. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!! Your OWN New Business - Made Easy! Find Your Perfect Franchise at FranchiseCoach.net Call Adam anytime at (844) 800-3726

Here's everything you need to know about this week's matchup. WHEN: Saturday at Noon EST, Big Ten Network WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Northwestern Wildcats WHERE: Ryan Field-- Evanston, IL PLAYERS TO WATCH: RUNNING BACK EVAN HULL Hull is what makes the Northwestern offense go, in which he has 509 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on 70 rushing attempts. He’s averaging 7.3 rushing yards per carry, due to the low center of gravity that Hull run’s with. Hull is a balanced running back in being able to be very effective as a zone scheme runner and running in between the tackles. WIDE RECEIVER STEPHON ROBINSON JR. Robinson Jr. brings explosiveness in the outside perimeter for the Northwestern offense. He is a very effective with the football after the catch in having the necessary field awareness and lateral agility to win 1 on 1 battles. He’s shown he can take the top off the back end of the defense with his vertical speed. He’s a reliable pass catcher who has a knack for being a magnet to the football. LINEBACKER CHRIS BERGIN Bergin is the leader for the Wildcats defense in leading the team with 53 total tackles. He’s a very good 1-on-1 tackler in the open field having 35 solo tackles so far on the season. Bergin is a sideline to sideline player while understanding his role to read and react to running plays in between the tackles.