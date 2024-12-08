Rutgers Football set to face off against Kansas State in the 2024 Rate Bowl

Rutgers Football is headed to the 2024 Guaranteed Rate Bowl, as they will take on the Kansas State inside of Chase Field out in Phoenix, Arizona on December, 26th.

This marks the second time the Scarlet Knights have played in this bowl, as the team's first bowl appearance under head coach Greg Schiano came in what was known as the Insight Bowl at the time in 2005. They lost 45-40 to Arizona State.

Rutgers started off its season hot, rattling off four straight wins to open the year against the likes how Akron, Howard, Virginia Tech, and Washington. However, the injuries racked up quite a bit for the Scarlet Knights and they would go on to lose their next four games to the likes of Nebraska, Wisconsin, USC, and UCLA. However, they fought through that adversity and were able to win three of their last four over the likes of Minnesota, Maryland and just recently Michigan State, two of which were on the road.

Kansas State started out its 2024 season even hotter than Rutgers, opening 7-1 and reaching as high as No. 17 in the AP poll before going on a late-season skid, losing three of the final four games of the season. Head coach Chris Kleiman brings a strong offense and rushing attack, led by quarterback Avery Johnson and running back DJ Giddens, who finished slightly ahead of Kyle Monangai nationally with 1,343 yards on the year.