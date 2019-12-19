SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET A FREE $75 NIKE GIFT CARD — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Rutgers Football head Greg Schiano is expected to bring on Robert (Bob) Fraser as the newest member of his coaching staff. He likely won't join the staff full time until after the Super Bowl as first reported by NJ Advance Media.

Fraser has been an assistant coach with Schiano at just about ever single one of his stops from 2006 to present day. He spent six seasons as a defensive assistant at Rutgers, two years as the linebackers coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, another two years as Ohio State’s quality control coach and most recently he joined the New England Patriots staff shortly after Schiano was hired as defensive coordinator.



During his stint at Rutgers, Fraser primarily focused on recruiting, coaching and developing the linebacker corps. In that time span, he produced a couple of the best linebackers in school history such as Kevin Malast (NFL UDFA), Khaseem Greene (4th round), Steve Beauharnais (7th round), Ryan D’Imperio (7th round) and many others.

Fraser also won FootballScoop.com's 2009 linebackers coach of the year after his three starters (Munoz, D'Imperio, Malast) combined for 239 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and 3 interceptions in a single season.

With all that being said, welcome coach Fraser back to the banks!

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE:

1985-86: Allegheny College (GA)

1987-88: Rutgers (GA)

1989-91: Allegheny College (LB)

1992-95: Holy Cross (DL)

1996-97: Northeastern (OL)

1998-2005: Colgate (LB)

2006-07: Rutgers (Asst.)

2008: Rutgers (LB)

2009-10: Rutgers (Co-DC/LB)

2011: Rutgers (DC)

2012-13: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LB)

2016-18: Ohio State (QC)

2019: New England Patriots (Asst.)

