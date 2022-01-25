Rutgers Football sends offer to 2024 Brooklyn DL Caden Brown

Erasmus Hall (NY) 2024 defensive lineman Caden Brown was long recruited by Rutgers, but it wasn’t until Monday that he picked up an offer from the program.

It’s yet another scholarship dished out to one of the Scarlet Knights’ favorite New York City schools as tight end Jaylin Ballew and fellow defensive lineman Aaris Bethea also hold offers from head coach Greg Schiano and company in the 2024 cycle. Bethea picked up his offer on Monday as well while Ballew was offered in June.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Brown spoke with the site about the moment in which he was offered and what Schiano had to say to him over the phone.