Rutgers Football sends offer to 2023 Florida WR Edwin Joseph
Rutgers is back on the trail in the Sunshine State, this time at Chaminade-Madonna (FL), the No. 18 team in the America 100.
The staff recently sent out a pair of offers to the program with one going to 2023 wideout Edwin Joseph and the other extended to 2024 Rivals four-star Jeremiah Smith.
Joseph was blown away by the phone call he had with head coach Greg Schiano and looks forward to furthering his relationship with him.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news