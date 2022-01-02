 TheKnightReport - Rutgers Football sends offer to 2023 Florida WR Edwin Joseph
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-02 11:23:41 -0600') }} football Edit

Rutgers Football sends offer to 2023 Florida WR Edwin Joseph

Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
Recruiting Analyst
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting analyst for Nittany Nation and The Knight Report, the Penn State and Rutgers-affiliated Rivals sites

Rutgers is back on the trail in the Sunshine State, this time at Chaminade-Madonna (FL), the No. 18 team in the America 100.

The staff recently sent out a pair of offers to the program with one going to 2023 wideout Edwin Joseph and the other extended to 2024 Rivals four-star Jeremiah Smith.

Joseph was blown away by the phone call he had with head coach Greg Schiano and looks forward to furthering his relationship with him.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}