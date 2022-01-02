Rutgers Football sends offer to 2023 Florida WR Edwin Joseph

Rutgers is back on the trail in the Sunshine State, this time at Chaminade-Madonna (FL), the No. 18 team in the America 100.

The staff recently sent out a pair of offers to the program with one going to 2023 wideout Edwin Joseph and the other extended to 2024 Rivals four-star Jeremiah Smith.

Joseph was blown away by the phone call he had with head coach Greg Schiano and looks forward to furthering his relationship with him.