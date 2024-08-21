After seeing a small decrease in season ticket numbers from the 2022 to 2023 season (21,260 to 20.873), Rutgers Football saw that number make a leap ahead of the 2024 campaign as that number has jumped up to 22,925 in total.

This increase shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as the Scarlet Knights are fresh off their first winning season since 2014, following a 31-24 Pinstripe Bowl victory over the Miami Hurricanes this past December.

On top of that, Rutgers also returns a large chunk of last year's team and have been mentioned by several college football analysts as a College Football Playoff darkhorse candidate.

Here are the number of total season ticket holders for Rutgers Football since Greg Schiano's return to the banks.