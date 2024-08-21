PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GWjBUTlM3NkM0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZaMFROUzc2QzQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Rutgers Football sees season tickets number increase ahead of 2024 season

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

After seeing a small decrease in season ticket numbers from the 2022 to 2023 season (21,260 to 20.873), Rutgers Football saw that number make a leap ahead of the 2024 campaign as that number has jumped up to 22,925 in total.

This increase shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as the Scarlet Knights are fresh off their first winning season since 2014, following a 31-24 Pinstripe Bowl victory over the Miami Hurricanes this past December.

On top of that, Rutgers also returns a large chunk of last year's team and have been mentioned by several college football analysts as a College Football Playoff darkhorse candidate.

Here are the number of total season ticket holders for Rutgers Football since Greg Schiano's return to the banks.

SEASON TICKET HOLDERS FROM 2020-PRESENT DAY...

2020: 17,030

2021: 20,141

2022: 21,260

2023: 20,873

2024: 22,925

