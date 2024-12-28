Rutgers Football Sees 10 Players Enter Transfer Portal on Saturday Morning

Earlier Saturday afternoon, Rutgers Football saw seven different players enter the Transfer Portal with the intent to finish his college playing days elsewhere. With that being said, let's go one by one breaking down each of them.

The Delaware native spent a year at Milford Academy Prep School up in New York prior to arriving at Rutgers ahead of the 2023 season. He didn't appear in any games over his two seasons with the program. YEARS OF ELIGIBILITY REMAINING: 2

The 6-foot-8, 211-pound athlete, was heralded as both a basketball and football star out of Newburgh Free Academy in New York, earning offers from schools in both sports. However he chose to pursue football in the end. After two seasons with the program, Johnson redshirted in year one while only appearing in one game back in 2023 versus Wagner. He did not see the field in 2024 and did not record any stats in his two years with the program. YEARS OF ELIGIBILITY REMAINING: 3

It's been quite the journey for Jasire Peterson, as he was originally the first commitment for Rutgers in the 2023 class committing back in January 2022, only to decommit in January 2023 and recommit to the Scarlet Knights in March 2023. Eventually Peterson would end up joining the Scarlet Knights as a defensive tackle before moving to offensive tackle, where he is now currently in the portal. Peterson appeared in one game over two seasons this past year versus Akron. YEARS OF ELIGIBILITY REMAINING: 3

Another offensive lineman from the 2023 class, Williams chose the Scarlet Knights in June 2022 following an official visit to campus. Despite his massive size, he wasn't able to see the field in his two years with the program. YEARS OF ELIGIBILITY REMAINING: 3

The former preferred walk-on defensive end from Matawan Regional appeared in seven games this past season as a redshirt-sophomore. Now most of that came late in games, but he pushed his way up the depth chart, surpassing several scholarship players. In the end, he finished the year with seven games played and two total tackles. YEARS OF ELIGIBILITY REMAINING: 2

Coming out of high school, the Luman brothers were both ranked relatively high as 5.7, three-star recruits. However in their lone season with the program, neither was able to make much noise as they didn't appear in a single snap this past season. YEARS OF ELIGIBILITY REMAINING: 4

Another class of 2024 defensive lineman, Bethea chose Rutgers over a couple of different Power-Five offers out of high school. However he too, wasn't able to make much noise in his lone season for the Scarlet Knights and will look to finish his playing days elsewhere. YEARS OF ELIGIBILITY REMAINING: 4

The Trenton, New Jersey native spent joined the Scarlet Knights as a preferred walk-on as a member of the 2022 recruiting class. However he did not see the field in his three seasons with the program and will look elsewhere to find playing time. YEARS OF ELIGIBILITY REMAINING: 2