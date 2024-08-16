PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GWjBUTlM3NkM0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZaMFROUzc2QzQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Rutgers Football Schedule Analysis: Net Rest Advantage

Michael Broadbent • TheKnightReport
Podcast Host

Something that oddsmakers are factoring in more and more in today's day of football when it comes to setting lines and when sharp bettors are placing bets (at least in the NFL) is factoring in net rest advantage numbers.

The gist of it is this is...."Net rest is the cumulative sum of individual game rest edges over the course of an entire season.

An example of net rest: this year the Patriots have for games with rest edges of +7, +3, +1 and +1 days of rest edge. But they do not play any games with a negative rest edge, when they would be at a disadvantage. As a result, the Patriots net rest edge for the 2024 season is +12 days (7+3+1+1)."

To put it into even simpler terms, it is how many more days of rest does have compared to their opponent leading into the game.

With that being said, here's a layout of Rutgers Football's net rest advantage for the entire year.

Games highlighted in green are games we have a positive net rest advantage, and red games are ones we have a negative net rest advantage. Bolded games are one where we have a net bye week advantage, aka we have take more byes up to that point in the season than our opponents.

All in all, the Scarlet Knights will have a positive net rest advantage in four of it's first 11 games of the 2024 season and only one game with a negative net rest advantage.

Also, they will not play any teams coming off of their bye weeks and have a +16 net rest advantage on the season. Not to mention, Rutgers will also play a lot of teams coming off long stretches of games.

The Scarlet Knights already had a pretty favorable schedule on paper by opponents alone (for B1G standards), but looking at it this way makes it look even more favorable by the net rest advantage.

