Rutgers Football Scarlet-White Spring Game: Who won the spring awards?

Who won the awards this spring? Find out below.

Last year, cornerback Robert Longerbeam won the Frank R. Burns Award, which is given to the player who displays extraordinary mental and physical toughness during spring practice. Offensive lineman Hollin Pierce took home the Mark Mills Second Effort Award, which given to the most improved offensive player, and linebacker Tyreem Powell received the Douglas A. Smith Award as the most improved defensive player.

Frank R. Burns Award: TE Matt Alaimo

Alaimo has played in 33 games throughout his career and has 18 receptions for 133 yards.

Mark Mills Second Effort Award: OL Ireland Brown

Two years ago, Brown came over from Boston College and played at defensive tackle. Last season, he played in nine games with six starts at left guard on offense.

Douglas A. Smith Award: LB Deion Jennings

Jennings has played in 34 games throughout his career and has made 65 total tackles including 27 solo with 6.5 for a loss and an interception.

Rutgers begins the 2022 season on the road against Boston College on Sept. 3. The Scarlet Knights went 5-8 overall (2-7 Big Ten) last fall, and made a late trip to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Wake Forest.

