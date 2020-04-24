There is no replacement for the real thing, of course, but TKR went ahead and updated rosters for the EA Sports video game NCAA Football 14 and simulated the spring game.

Even though the coronavirus pandemic has cancelled the Scarlet Knights' spring practice and the Scarlet-White game, which was supposed to take place at 4:00 p.m. tomorrow, that doesn't mean it still can't go on virtually.

Here's how it happened:



-- Rutgers (scarlet, home) vs. Rutgers (white, away)

-- Scarlet team featured the first team while the white team featured the backups

-- Some players that entered the game are currently not enrolled yet, but had to set the depth chart

-- Jersey numbers aren't exact since the early enrollees never got to start practice and the fact that there's a new rule disallowing more than two sets of duplicate numbers

-- You can find the stats at the end

Who stood out to you during the game? Do you want to see more simulated games to pass the time? Let us know.

