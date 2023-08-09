“Now it’s all about playing football,” Toure said. “I’ve been through that mental part during the offseason.”

With yesterday marking the first official day of training camp for Rutgers football, linebacker Mohamed Toure spoke about what it is like returning to the field after a year in which he had to sit out due to a torn ACL.

Prior to the injury, Toure was proving to be one of Rutgers’ most crucial pieces on defense considering he was its sack leader the previous two seasons. He also wrapped up his sophomore campaign with 13 appearances and five starts on the defensive line, totaling 52 tackles with eight for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Similar to Toure, fellow linebacker Moses Walker also had to sit out the entire season due to a torn ACL. As a result, the two developed a bond that goes beyond the football field.

“We were there for each other,” Toure said. “It’s an uphill battle, especially mentally. He was always there for me and I was always there for him.”

Despite not being able to play, Toure feels that time off helped him develop as a player mentally and come into this season with a newfound knowledge of the game.

“I got to really sit back and evaluate not only us but other teams and see different schemes,” he said. “So it definitely helped from that mental aspect.”

In addition, Toure is excited to once again work with second-year defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak and enjoys the spark he brings to the defense.

“He brings incredible energy every single day,” Toure said. “He wants better for us and to win just like we want to win.”

Although there are a couple of individual goals Toure would like to reach this season, his main goal is winning and will to do whatever it takes to help his team succeed, whether that is on the defensive line or linebacker.

“I just want to win,” he said. “Whatever I can do to help my team win, that’s what I’m going to do.”