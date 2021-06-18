Rutgers football's RB pecking order
Isaih Pacheco, Rutgers football's starting running back the last two years, is slated to be the team's main ball carrier again in 2021.But, he got just one carry in the Scarlet-White game in May to...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news