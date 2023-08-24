The Rutgers Football season is just under two weeks away. As the Scarlet Knights continue the build-up to their 2023 season, there are a lot of people both in the spotlight and behind the scenes that have helped the program get ready for this upcoming season, whether it's on the field, in the trainer's room, or in the classroom. You can find each member of the coaching staff and support staff below.

HEAD COACH - GREG SCHIANO

Greg Schiano enters his 15th season in charge of the program and his fourth year of his second tenure coaching the team. Coach Schiano currently holds the record for the most wins in program history as he has compiled a record of 80-89 in those 14 seasons. He has also led the program to seven bowl games with a record of 5-2 in those appearances.

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR / QBs COACH KIRK CIARROCCA

Ciarrocca returned to the banks this offseason after previously being in charge of the Scarlet Knights offense from 2008-2011. Since being let go during the 2010 season, Ciarrocca has completely rebuilt his career while making stops at several power-five programs, most recently at Minnesota where he coached one of the nation's top running backs in now Detroit Lions RB Mohamed Ibrahim.



DEFSENSIVE COORDINATOR JOE HARASYMIAK

The former Maine head coach enters his second year in charge of the Scarlet Knights defense after a very successful year one, where his unit finished 39th in total yards per game given up with an average of 374ypg.

POSITION COACHES

RUNNING BACKS COACH DAMIERE SHAW Shaw has been with the program since Schiano's return prior to the 2020 season, originally joining as a player development assistant before moving up to full time assistant coach prior to the 2022 season. Shaw originally started out as the team's wide receivers coach last year, but was moved to running backs this offseason. On top of that, Shaw has quietly made a name for himself on the recruiting trail as well due to his connections to the Philadelphia / Pennsylvania area.

WIDE RECEIVERS COACH DAVE BROCK Another name making his return to Rutgers this offseason, Dave Brock technically never coached for Greg Schiano during his first tenure on the banks as he was the Offensive Coordinator for then head coach Kyle Flood back in 2012 before getting hired by Delaware to be their head coach. He would then go on to spend several years in the NFL, coaching notable wide receivers such as Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage, Mohamed Sanu and several others.

TIGHT ENDS COACH ANDREW AURICH The lone holdover from Schiano 2.0's original coaching staff that he put in place prior to the 2020 season, Aurich has moved around a bit on the offensive side of the ball going from offensive line coach to running back coach to now tight ends coach. Aurich will try to get some production out of the room, as it has been lacking in recent years but with a couple of veteran guys in the room, this could be the year for the turnaround.

OFFENSIVE LINE COACH PAT FLAHERTY Somewhat new to the staff as he helped out in an advisor role last season, New York Giants legendary assistant coach Pat Flaherty took over an offensive line unit that has seen it's struggles over the past few years. The 40-year coaching veteran will try to see if he can rebuild this line from the ground up, similar to what he did with the Giants as he played a big part in leading them to two Super Bowl victories.

DEFENSIVE LINE COACH MARQUISE WATSON After being a defensive assistant back in 2018, Watson returned to the banks last season and his defensive line unit made major strides helping to cut down on both passing yards and rushing yards per game while also attacking the quarterback. Now despite some interest from other power-five programs this offseason, Rutgers able to not only retain one of their best assistant coaches, but also arguably their top recruiter as he has landed several big name prospects in 2024.

LINEBACKERS COACH COREY HETHERMAN Despite his unit suffering some major injuries last year to Moses Walker and Mohamed Toure, Hetherman was still able to get a ton of production out of this unit. With health finally on his side, this could make for a big 2023 season for the Rutgers linebackers corps.

CORNERBACK COACH MARK ORPHEY Another guy who made the move up from the SEC prior to the 2022 season, Orphey left Alabama where he was an off the field assistant to join the Scarlet Knights coaching staff. In 2021, his unit helped to cut down the opposing passing game by 28+ yards per game as compared to the 2020 season and also helped cornerbacks Christian Braswell and Max Melton both earn all Big Ten Conference honors.

SAFETIES COACH DREW LASCARI The lone holdover from the previous regime on the banks, Lascari has quietly worked his way up to full time assistant coach prior to the start of the 2022 season. Lascari played major roles in both of his starters last season getting to where they are today, as both Christian Izien and Avery Young are both currently on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster. Look for him to try to do the same with some of the new faces in the room.

DIRECTOR OF SPORTS PERFORMANCE JAY BUTLER Similar to Schiano, Butler also enters his 15th season on the banks as he's been with coach at every stop where he's been the head coach at both Rutgers and in the NFL With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We know that Schiano holds him in high regard, but also he's widely known as one of the better strength and conditioning coaches in the country.

SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE HEAD COACH JOE SUSAN Susan has been Schiano's right hand man for almost all of his time with the Scarlet Knights before he was hired by Bucknell to be the program's head coach from 2010-2018. Susan quickly returned to the banks as soon as Schiano returned prior to the 2020 season and has been in the special assistant role ever since minus last season where he was promoted to interim tight ends coach while Nunzio Campanile took over OC duties.

ANALYSTS....

Senior Analyst: Bob Fraser Senior Analyst: John Perry

QUALITY CONTROL....

Quality Control: Jared Keyte Quality Control: Charlie Noonan Quality Control: Jordan Huxtable Quality Control: Nasir Peoples Quality Control: Joe Schiano Quality Control: PJ Barr Quality Control: Madison Bunch Quality Control: Milton Cordero Quality Control: Matt Hewitt Quality Control: Scott Vallone Quality Control: Eddie Allen Quality Control: Damaso Munoz

GRADUATE ASSISTANTS....

Graduate Assistant: Austin Triglia Graduate Assistant: Cinjun Erskine Graduate Assistant: Kayvon Whitaker Graduate Assistant: Alexander Officer

RECRUITMENT STAFF....

Director of Player Personnel: Eric Josephs Director of High School Relations: Shamir Hill Director of Recruiting: Ramon Ruiz Director of Recruiting Operations: Cassie Petty Asst. Director of Recruiting Operations: Kayli Johnson Player Personnel Analyst: Dan Spittal Recruiting Assistant: Emily LaMountain

SPORTS PERFORMANCE....

Director of Sports Performance: Jay Butler Assistant Strength & Conditioning: Chas Dodd Assistant Strength & Conditioning: Kamali O'Brien Assistant Strength & Conditioning: Jamaal Westerman Assistant Strength & Conditioning: Mike Tufo Director of Rehabilitation: Ryan Brooks

FOOTBALL ADMIN STAFF....

Chief of Staff: Kevin MacConnell Associate Athletic Director / Football: William Gilkinson Director of Football Administration: Adam Tate Director of Football Operations: Tim Falato Asst. Director of Football Operations: Kyle Kokoskie Director of Football Technology: Jesse Hallford

PLAYER DEVELOPMENT STAF...