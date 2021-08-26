Rutgers Football's all-time record versus schools in the ACC / PAC-12
With the recent news that the Big Ten Conference would be forming "The Alliance" with the ACC and PAC-12 conferences, TKR has decided to look at how Rutgers Football fares all-time against schools in both conferences.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE......
Boston College: 6-20-1 (Wins in 1991, 1989, 1988, 1987, 1986, 1919 | *11-game winning streak for BC*)
Clemson: N/A
Duke: 2-2 (wins in 1993, 1987)
Florida State: N/A
Georgia Tech 0-1
Louisville: 7-6 (wins in 2009, 2008, 2006, 1986, 1984, 1979, 1976)
Miami: 0-11
North Carolina: 4-2 (wins in 2014, 2006, 1919, 1894)
NC State: 1-0 (2008)
Pittsburgh: 8-22 (wins in 2011, 2008, 2007, 2006, 2005, 1998, 1995, 1992)
Syracuse: 12-29-1 (wins in 2012, 2011, 2008, 2007, 2006, 2005, 2003, 1999, 1986, 1984, 1981, 1975)
Virginia: 2-3 (wins in 1981, 1980) *two-game winning streak for RU*
Virginia Tech 3-12 (wins in 1992, 1953, 1920) *RU won first three*
Wake Forest: (0-2)
THE SKINNY: This part of the alliance brings back some historical rematches for the Scarlet Knights as they will take on some of their former foes from their Big East days as they could face Boston College, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.
Now after a quick glance at some of the records above, they aren't many in favor of Rutgers. However the Scarlet Knights do hold a winning records against Louisville, North Carolina State and North Carolina as well as being tied at 2-2 all time versus Duke. Rutgers also has a chance to break some winless streaks too as they have yet to beat Georgia Tech, Miami or Wake Forest. Overall the alliance here will bring back some old matchups and add more local OOC games within traveling distance.
PAC-12 CONFERENCE.....
Arizona: N/A
Arizona State: 0-2
California: 0-1
Colorado: N/A
Oregon: N/A
Oregon State: N/A
Stanford: N/A
UCLA: N/A
USC: N/A
Utah: N/A
Washington: 0-2
Washington State: 1-1 (win, 2014)
THE SKINNY: Now this part of the alliance is a mystery of sorts as Rutgers has yet to play eight of the 12 programs within the PAC-12. However the Scarlet Knights have played a couple of schools, most recently losing to Washington in back- to-back seasons under then head coach Chris Ash to open up the 2016 and 2017 seasons. However the lone win came under Kyle Flood in 2014 where he had Gary Nova throw for 280+ yards to go along with Paul James who ran for another 170+ yard in a victory over Washington State.
Overall this new alliance will allow for some new matchups for the Scarlet Knights and might even allow fans to finally get that chance to travel out to UCLA to see their Scarlet Knights take on the Bruins after the game previously scheduled for 2020 was cancelled by Rutgers.
--------------------------------------------------------------
