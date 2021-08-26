Rutgers Football's all-time record versus schools in the ACC / PAC-12

With the recent news that the Big Ten Conference would be forming "The Alliance" with the ACC and PAC-12 conferences, TKR has decided to look at how Rutgers Football fares all-time against schools in both conferences. SIGN UP FOR TKR PREMIUM & GET 80% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR — CLICK HERE

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE...... Boston College: 6-20-1 (Wins in 1991, 1989, 1988, 1987, 1986, 1919 | *11-game winning streak for BC*) Clemson: N/A Duke: 2-2 (wins in 1993, 1987) Florida State: N/A Georgia Tech 0-1 Louisville: 7-6 (wins in 2009, 2008, 2006, 1986, 1984, 1979, 1976) Miami: 0-11 North Carolina: 4-2 (wins in 2014, 2006, 1919, 1894) NC State: 1-0 (2008) Pittsburgh: 8-22 (wins in 2011, 2008, 2007, 2006, 2005, 1998, 1995, 1992) Syracuse: 12-29-1 (wins in 2012, 2011, 2008, 2007, 2006, 2005, 2003, 1999, 1986, 1984, 1981, 1975) Virginia: 2-3 (wins in 1981, 1980) *two-game winning streak for RU* Virginia Tech 3-12 (wins in 1992, 1953, 1920) *RU won first three* Wake Forest: (0-2) THE SKINNY: This part of the alliance brings back some historical rematches for the Scarlet Knights as they will take on some of their former foes from their Big East days as they could face Boston College, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Virginia Tech. Now after a quick glance at some of the records above, they aren't many in favor of Rutgers. However the Scarlet Knights do hold a winning records against Louisville, North Carolina State and North Carolina as well as being tied at 2-2 all time versus Duke. Rutgers also has a chance to break some winless streaks too as they have yet to beat Georgia Tech, Miami or Wake Forest. Overall the alliance here will bring back some old matchups and add more local OOC games within traveling distance.