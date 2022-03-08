Rutgers Football reveals 2022 spring roster
Rutgers Football had their first official spring practice of the 2022 season today and as is customary with the start of spring, the Scarlet Knights football program also released their new look roster and there are a couple of noticeable changes throughout.
So let's take a look.
POSITION CHANGES.....
-- WR Chris Long (Previously at cornerback)
-- WR Tahjay Moore (Came in as a tight end)
-- WR Max Patterson (Came in as a WR, moved to CB and now back)
-- Thomas Amankwaa (Signed with RU this offseason as an athlete, listed as WR on roster but was with DBs today)
-- TE Johnny Langan (Officially listed as a TE now, previous quarterback)
-- DL Troy Rainey (Started as a DL, moved to OL last season)
-- DB Carnell Davis (Entered camp last year as a wide receiver)
NOTABLE WEIGHT CHANGES.....
-- QB Gavin Wimsatt: 200lbs to 220lbs
-- OL Tyler Needham: 280lbs to 300lbs
-- OL Moses Gabge-Sowah: 365lbs to 295lbs
-- DL Zaire Angoy: 365lbs to 325lbs
-- DL Troy Rainey: 315lbs to 285lbs
-- DL Henry Hughes: 260lbs to 280lbs
NEW NUMBERS.....
No. 2 QB Gavin Wimsatt
No. 3 LB Moses Walker
No. 5 WR Sean Ryan
No. 9 WR Chris Long
No. 11 DL Cam'Ron Stewart
No. 15 DB Carnell Davis
No. 18 WR Rashad Rochelle
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board