The Rutgers Football program will kick off its season on Friday night at 7:15pm EST against the University of Massachusetts in its classic uniform look.

The Scarlet Knights will be wearing scarlet jerseys and white pants with their red block R helmets, the Rutgers Football equipment twitter account revealed on Thursday afternoon. The white pants will be have the three scarlet stripes going down each side, while the scarlet jerseys have the bolded white numbers, the block R on the chest, and the state logo on the back. The scarlet helmets will continue to have the white face masks, along with the believe decal on the back of the helmet honoring former Scarlet Knight Eric LeGrand.

UMass will be wearing their new Adidas white jerseys, white pants, along with white helmets as the away team. The new look white jersey has ‘MASSACHUSETTS’ across the chest in maroon and two maroon stripes on each sleeve. The white pants are plain, and the Minutemen also have a new helmet design with the word UMass written across it in a script like handwriting.

Last season, Rutgers wore this exact uniform combo twice last season against Northwestern in a 18-15 loss and against Michigan in a 42-7 loss.

Kickoff is set for 7:15pm EST from SHI Stadium tonight. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.