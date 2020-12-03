You can see the first look at the uniforms in the tweet below:

After taking a season off, the annual "Blackout" game is back for Rutgers Football as the Scarlet Knights will be donning all black uniforms against Penn State this weekend.

This blackout uniform will debut this weekend on Saturday, December 5th when the Scarlet Knights welcome the Penn State Nittany Lions to town for a Noon EST matchup.

This will be the fourth different blackout uniform combo in the past five seasons for the Scarlet Knights, as they skipped the blackout game last year in favor of the long sleeve uniforms instead.

Check out the picture below to see how the uniform has changed over that time.