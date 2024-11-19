Rutgers Football recruits see bumps in latest Rivals Rankings Update

Rutgers Football has one of the best recruiting classes in history this 2025 cycle, as they currently have 27 total verbal commitments and rank as the No. 20 overall recruiting class in the country. With that being said, Rivals decided to update the rankings this week and it features a couple of different updates for some of the future Scarlet Knights.

2025 DT BRAXTON KYLE SEES MASSIVE BUMP....

This update saw one of the Scarlet Knights early defensive line recruits in Braxton Kyle go from 5.5, Three-Star to a 5.8, Four-Star as well as the lone Scarlet Knight in the Rivals250 rankings as he makes his debut at No. 197 overall in the country. This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise since Kyle has been dominant this high school football season, finishing with 41 total tackles (26 solo), 18.0 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, 6 QB hurries, 1 interception and 2 forced fumbles.

RENICK DORILAS NOW A FOUR-STAR RECRUIT....