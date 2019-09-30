News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-30 03:47:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers Football recruits react to the news of Chris Ash being fired

The Knight Report Staff
TheKnightReport.Net

On Sunday afternoon, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Football program fired head coach Chris Ash after a 1-3 start to the season. Over his three and a half years at Rutgers, Ash put together a record o...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}