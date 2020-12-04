This week is Rivals.com rankings week, which means some teams will see their top recruits either jump, drop or remain the same in the rankings. On Thursday, Rivals released the new position rankings for the 2021 recruiting class and below is a quick look at who they are and where they are now ranked. SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Earlier this week, the network released the annual Rivals250 rankings, which consists of the top 250 recruits in the nation and one Scarlet Knights made the list. Defensive back recruit Alijah Clark was slotted in as the No. 224 in the nation, making the jump from his previous spot of No. 250 overall. Despite the jump, he fell one spot in the safety rankings going from No. 16 to No. 17, but nonetheless he is still ranked one of the best safeties in the country. Along with all that Clark also moved up from No. 6 overall in New Jersey to now No. 4 overall in the 2021 NJ state rankings.

Next up in the rankings is fellow four-star, outside linebacker Khayri Banton. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect’s position ranking has remained the same in both position and state rankings. Right now he is considered the nation’s No. 21 overall outside linebacker and the eighth overall best player in the Garden State.

One of the highest three-star recruits in the class, athlete Jordan Thompson saw his athlete ranking fall this week, but not by much as he goes from No. 14 to the No. 18 overall athlete. Despite the drop, he remained the same in the state rankings coming in at No. 9 overall.

Rutgers Football’s top rated defensive lineman recruit Ryan Keeler out of Illinois didn’t get to play this season due to Illinois High School football postponing to the spring. However he still impressed in the camps that he was able to attend, as Keeler has moved up two spots, going from the No. 35 strong side defensive end up to No. 33 overall. He is also ranked the No. 13 overall prospect in the state of Illinois.