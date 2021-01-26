Rutgers Football Recruiting Notebook: Which 2022 recruit could be next?
It seems like it has been forever since Rutgers Football last received a verbal commitment in the 2022 class, as their last commitment came nearly three months ago.
As fans get anxious and begin to wonder who may be next to commit, The Knight Report takes a look at four prospects who could make a decision in the coming weeks.
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news