Following a bye week, Rutgers is back in action on Saturday, as they host Boston College in their biggest non-conference game of the season.

Not only will the on-field battle be key for the Scarlet Knights, but they'll have another opportunity to win, on the recruiting trail, as the program is set to host a number of their top targets across multiple classes.

The Knight Report has compiled a list of prospects expected to be in SHI Stadium on Saturday afternoon, and the group is numbering at least 75, including a number of big time names, as things currently stand.

Remember: Recruiting is fluid, and that especially rings true for recruiting visits. All prospects listed below have stated intentions to be at Saturday's game, but may not necessarily make it for a variety of reasons. Additionally, players not included here could end up on campus this weekend.

THE COMMITS: The only current Rutgers commit expected to be on hand for the game is DT Nick Bags. Many of the other local commits are playing on Saturday while the game will be going on.