Rutgers Football ready to face Illinois following bye week

Rutgers Football, who is now 3-4 on the year and fresh off a bye week, will travel to Champaign, IL this weekend to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini who are fresh off a win against previously top 10 ranked Penn State. TKR has the latest on this week's game below

Here's everything you need to know about this week's matchup. WHEN: Saturday at Noon EST, Big Ten Network WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Illinois Fighting Illini WHERE: Memorial Field -- Champaign, IL PLAYERS TO WATCH: RUNNING BACK CHASE BROWN The former Western Michigan product is what makes this Illinois offense go. He is a true three-down back. Brown is an in between the tackles, change of pace back and also can be a threat in the passing game when needed. He is a very tough runner, but fluid with his movements in the open field combine that with his vision and he's an overall very solid back. WIDE RECEIVER ISAIAH WILLIAMS Former quarterback, now turned wide receiver Isaiah Williams has shown that he has some legit playmaking abilities. He has good awareness in the open field, allowing him to get those necessary yards after the catch. Overall a very good athlete and a player who will challenge the back end of the defensive secondary time and time again. LINEBACKER TARIQUE BARNES Barnes is a true sideline-to-sideline linebacker, he is very instinctive when reading the gaps developed within the offensive run game. He has also shown an ability to scrape down the offensive line all while maintaining a powerful tackling base at the point of attack. Whenever he is attacking ball carriers, he does a real good job with his pad level and runs all the way through the ball carrier.