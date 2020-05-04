News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-04 22:49:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers Football re-offers 2022 IMG Academy standout Ty Booker

Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
Recruiting Insider
@ryanwpatti

The Scarlet Knights staff made a surge of 2022 re-offers in April and it continued at the end of the month with one sent to IMG Academy (FL) athlete Ty Booker.Booker resides in New Haven (CT) and s...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}