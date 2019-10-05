According to sources, running back Raheem Blackshear has made the decision to not play against Maryland today. The junior has decided to sit out and will likely redshirt the remainder of the season.

On Thursday it was announced that quarterback Artur Sitkowski will sit for Saturday’s contest to preserve his redshirt status as well.

Under a new NCAA rule implemented in the offseason before the 2018 college football season, any football player can appear in up to four game and still be able to redshirt.

This now puts Rutgers in a tough spot as Blackshear is coming off a season last year where he led the team in both rushing yards (586) and receiving yards (367).

One of those stats remains true this season too. Blackshear is not only the top receiver for the Scarlet Knights so far (310 yards), but also is third in the country for yards after the catch (322).

Stay tuned for more news on Blackshear and other Scarlet Knights after the game when head coach Nunzio Campanile talks to the media post game.