The Knight Report has confirmed the report by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg that Rutgers Football running back Raheem Blackshear has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Out of high school, Blackshear was a late recruiting flip from Michigan State. He was rated as a 5.4, two-star wide receiver recruit as part of the 2017 recruiting class. He chose the Scarlet Knights over 18 other offers from the likes of schools such as Army, Michigan State, Navy, Syracuse and more.

