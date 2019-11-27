Rutgers Football RB Raheem Blackshear enters transfer portal
The Knight Report has confirmed the report by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg that Rutgers Football running back Raheem Blackshear has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Out of high school, Blackshear was a late recruiting flip from Michigan State. He was rated as a 5.4, two-star wide receiver recruit as part of the 2017 recruiting class. He chose the Scarlet Knights over 18 other offers from the likes of schools such as Army, Michigan State, Navy, Syracuse and more.
#Rutgers running back Raheem Blackshear, who opened the season as the starter and in October elected to redshirt and preserve a season of eligibility has entered the transfer portal. He began the season as a team captain and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2018.— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 27, 2019
Since arriving on campus before the 2017 season, Blackshear has been one of the bright spots in some of the worst offenses in the country. During his three seasons at Rutgers, Blackshear managed to rush 211 times for 912 yards and six scores. He also has recently turned into a receiving threat too, racking up 80 catches for 810 yards and another six scores.
The Philadelphia, Pa. native will be missed big time by the Scarlet Knights. He is now the second running back to enter the portal joining the likes of Elijah Barnwell.
The one positive about this transfer is this adds yet another open scholarship that can count towards the 2020 recruiting class, a class that was previously only expected to be around 15 total kids.