Rutgers Football RB Kyle Monangai to sit out 2024 Rate Bowl

Rutgers Football running back Kyle Monangai is planning to sit out the 2024 Rate Bowl as he prepares for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Monangai ends his career with the Scarlet Knights as one of the best running backs in program history, finished second all time in program history with 3,222 rushing yards. He’s also fifth all time in rushing touchdowns with 27 total.

After leading the Big Ten Conference in rushing in 2023, Monangai followed up with a strong 2024 season where he had 256 carries, 1,276 yards and 13 TDs.

Now not all hope is lost for the Scarlet Knights rushing attack still has a solid combination of tailbacks, with Four-Star freshmen Antwan Raymond likely leading the way. Raymond rushed 82 times for 344 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Rutgers is set to take on Kansas State in the 2024 Rate Bowl on December 26th. Kickoff is set for 5:30pm ET and will be televised on ESPN.