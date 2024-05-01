The 6-foot-3, 220-pound quarterback hails from Owensboro, Kentucky and ranked a four-star quarterback prospect as he was the No. 10 overall dual-threat QB in the country per Rivals. Now he was originally was a class of 2022 recruit, but decided to skip his senior year of high school to join the Scarlet Knights a year earlier, a similar move that Quinn Ewers made when he early enrolled at Ohio State.

Rutgers Football quarterback Gavin Wimsatt has begun the process to enter his name into the transfer portal per a source.

Moving on to his college years, he spent three seasons with the program as he redshirted in year one while appearing in four games, played in eight games as a sophomore before he was injured and was one again the program's full-time starter again in 2023.

This past season, Wimsatt played in all 12 games, throwing 131-of-274 for 1,651 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed 122 times for 488 yards and another nine scores.

The move to enter the portal shouldn't come as too much of a surprise as he struggled pretty mightily with accuracy during his time on the banks, as he was dead last in all of FBS for both completion percentage and adjusted completion percentage. On top of that the Scarlet Knights were also able to recently bring in Minnesota's starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis via the portal recently as he is now the odds on favorite to win the job.

Wimsatt will now enter the portal with two years of eligibility remaining.