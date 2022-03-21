Rutgers Football Pro Day 2022 set for Tuesday

Wide receiver Bo Melton and running back Isaih Pacheco, who both performed extremely well at this year's NFL Scouting Combine, are the two who will draw the most eyes.

Rutgers Football's annual Pro Day will take place on Tuesday inside "The Bubble". This will be many of the seniors first chance at getting in front of NFL scouts in hopes of continuing their gridiron careers at the next level.

Melton ran a 4.34 40-yard dash, which was the fifth-fastest among wide outs. He also was third in the 3-cone drill (6.98 seconds), seventh in the vertical jump (38-inches), leapt and 10-feet, 1-inch in the broad jump. Melton also had a solid showing at the Senior Bowl.

Pacheco, who competed in both the Hula Bowl and the East-West Shrine Game, ran the fastest 40-yard dash among running backs in Indianapolis at 4.37 seconds, and he did so at 5-foot-10, and 216-pounds. Pacheco also had a vertical lead of 33 inches and a broad jump of 9-feet, 10-inches.

Other former Rutgers players that should be taking part in measurements, testing, and positional drills include linebackers Tyshon Fogg (Tropical Bowl), Olakunle Fatukasi (NFLPA Collegiate Bowl), Drew Singleton and Tyreek Maddox-Williams (NFLPA Collegiate Bowl), defensive linemen Julius Turner and Mike Tverdov, long snapper Billy Taylor (East-West Shrine Game), tight end Jovani Haskins (East-West Shrine Game), and cornerback Tre Avery.

Fatukasi was named a Butkus Award semifinalist in 2020 and 2021, and he placed fourth in the Big Ten with 9.9 tackles per game making 89 on the year in nine games. Fatukasi led the conference with 101 stops the year prior.

A full list of participants will be handed out at the event. Head coach Greg Schiano and the players will be made available for interview.

Spring practice for the current Scarlet Knights will resume on Thursday.

