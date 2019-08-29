The Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team is back after an extremely long offseason. The Scarlet Knights are set to welcome the University of Massachusetts Minutemen to New Jersey for the fifth ever matchup between the two programs.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Wide Receiver Sadiq Palmer

-- Palmer, who is a New Jersey product, was second in all receiving categories for the Minutemen in 2018. Palmer tallied up 28 receptions, 419 receiving yards, and 2 receiving touchdowns. The senior will be the leader for the offensive skill group heading into the 2019 season as he will serve as an athletic playmaker on the outside for a young quarterback in Coach Walt Bell’s spread offense this year.

Tight End Kyle Horn

-- Another offensive threat to keep an eye on is Kyle Horn who is a redshirt senior at the tight end position. Kyle Horn has great physical size and can stretch the middle of the field verticall. Horn lead all tight ends with 17 receptions and 166 receiving yards a season ago. Horn is a nice player who can find the open areas in a zone defense to be a security blanket for the quarterback. Be on the lookout for Kyle Horn’s playmaking ability from the tight end position.

Linebacker Chinedu Ogbonna

--The defensive leader for UMass heading into this season will be Chinedu Ogbonna. Ogbonna was lined up at the outside linebacker position last season, in which he had 72 total tackles (31 solo), 7 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and 1 interception for the UMass defense. Ogbonna is a sideline to sideline player who has great speed at the point of attack. Chinedu Ogbonna presence in the defensive front will be known with his ability find the football.