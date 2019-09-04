Here's what you need to know about the game.

After a 48-21 opening week victory over UMass, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights are now getting ready to head to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes for the second-ever matchup between the two programs.

QUARTERBACK NATE STANLEY



-- Talented quarterback Nate Stanley returns at the helm for the Iowa Hawkeyes and had a nice performance in week 1 completing 21 of 30 passes for 252 yards and 3 passing touchdowns. Stanley is a prototypical NFL quarterback when looking at him from a physical stature. He’s a very efficient quarterback who likes to take what the defense gives him but is not afraid to challenge the defense down the field. Stanley can make all the throws on the field inside and outside the pocket.

RUNNING BACK MEKHI SARGENT

-- Sargent is a dynamic running back that can change the pace of a game with his running style. Sargent rushed for 91 yards on 14 carries and had 1 rushing touchdown in week 1. Sargent also lead all receivers with 4 catches for 65 receiving yards. He’s a versatile running back that can bruise a defense with his downhill running style but can contribute in the passing game in multiple ways. Sargent is a key weapon for the Iowa Hawkeye offense heading into this season.

LINEBACKER KRISTIAN WELCH

-- The leader for the Hawkeye defense is senior linebacker Kristian Welch. Welch is a force in the middle of the defense and had solid junior season recording 49 tackles, 1 sack, and 1 interception. Welch will be looking to have a big year as a senior as he led the defense in week 1 in the total tackle’s category. Welch is a tough linebacker who plays sideline to sideline to find the ball carrier.

RECORD LAST SEASON: 9-4 (5-4) / Notable wins against Iowa State, Minnesota, Indiana, No. 18 Mississippi State

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the second ever matchup between the two schools, with Iowa beating Rutgers by a final score of 14-7 back in 2016.

