After its bye week, Rutgers football will be back in action this weekend as they will welcome the Boston College Eagles to town for a matchup of former Big East Conference foes.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

QUARTERBACK ANTHONY BROWN

-- Brown is one of the top passers from the ACC and looks poised to have a big junior season. The New Jersey native is likely looking to put on a show in front of his home state on Saturday against Rutgers. From a quarterback standpoint, Brown has all the physical traits to make all the throws from numerous levels. Through three games this season, he already has 633 passing yards, 6 passing touchdowns, and 0 interceptions.

RUNNING BACK AJ DILLON

-- Junior tailback AJ Dillion is one of the top returning running backs this year and has put up consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons in his first two years for the Eagles. Dillion is an old school running back who is powerful when running in between the tackles. From time to time he has the ability to show off his lateral movement in the open field and can be a big play threat. He is a talented running back who will have a bright future in the NFL.



DEFENSIVE BACK MIKE PALMER

-- Palmer is the leader in the back end of the Boston College defense. He's a seasoned veteran who plays more inside the box to help for run support despite playing in the secondary. Palmer is a tough player who is an effective run stopper for the Eagles defense.